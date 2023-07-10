Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

