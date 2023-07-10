Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 49,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 45,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

