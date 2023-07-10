Fruth Investment Management Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.55. 225,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

