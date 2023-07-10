Fruth Investment Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 174,701.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

BHF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.31. 97,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.