Fruth Investment Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after buying an additional 1,356,570 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,225,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. 239,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

