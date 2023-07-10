Gartner (NYSE:IT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $359.13.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $347.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $231.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.12.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after buying an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.