Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBERY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Geberit in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Geberit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Geberit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $491.20.

Geberit Price Performance

GBERY stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. Geberit has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Geberit Increases Dividend

About Geberit

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.8352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Geberit’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

