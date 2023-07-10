General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $120.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.69.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $110.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 32.2% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

