Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0356 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.49 million and $436,433.33 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,259.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00317752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.39 or 0.00913390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00541902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00135956 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

