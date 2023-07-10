GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Head to Head Review

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTN and Innovid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovid $127.12 million 1.15 -$18.41 million ($0.15) -7.13

GTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.9% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GTN and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTN N/A N/A N/A Innovid -14.82% -9.46% -7.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GTN and Innovid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

Innovid has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 255.14%. Given Innovid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than GTN.

Summary

Innovid beats GTN on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

