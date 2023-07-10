Guggenheim Trims PPL (NYSE:PPL) Target Price to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.86.

PPL Trading Down 1.3 %

PPL opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

