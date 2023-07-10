Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 53.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

