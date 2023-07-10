Head to Head Review: Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) vs. Its Competitors

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Free Report) is one of 690 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 588 865 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

59.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.31 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.38 billion $30.25 million 5.44

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

