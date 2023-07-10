HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 181.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.