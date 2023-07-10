Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

HWM opened at $49.40 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,859,000 after buying an additional 449,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 383,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

