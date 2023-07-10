Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$10.60 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HBM traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.61. 971,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,489. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.83.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

