Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $3.11. 10,369,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,322. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 373,280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

