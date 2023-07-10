Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $9,079.17.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

loanDepot Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LDI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 219,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,540. The stock has a market cap of $654.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.