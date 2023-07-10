Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00013475 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $14.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,246,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,778,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

