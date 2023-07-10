Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.91.

Shares of ITCI opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

