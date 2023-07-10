iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,159,000 after buying an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,582,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.17. 12,999,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,702,920. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

