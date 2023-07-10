James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 37,045 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,072,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after buying an additional 2,534,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,818,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

