James Investment Research Inc. Sells 213 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,172,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 406,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 121,936 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 552,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHM stock remained flat at $46.95 during trading hours on Monday. 119,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

