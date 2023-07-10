JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $162.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.31.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. Allstate has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.