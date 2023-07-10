JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $341.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.18.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $277.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.32.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

