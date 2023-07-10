JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $79.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. Copart has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

