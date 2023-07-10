JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $79.00

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. Copart has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Copart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.