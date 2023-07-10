Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JTKWY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($27.54) to GBX 1,760 ($22.34) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,491 ($18.92) to GBX 1,524 ($19.34) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,600.32.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTC JTKWY opened at $2.91 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.