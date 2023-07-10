Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $359.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $367.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.83 and a 200-day moving average of $317.72. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $217.19 and a one year high of $378.71.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $4,428,670 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

