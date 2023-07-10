Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $34.78 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.78 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00095253 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00045993 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00026954 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

