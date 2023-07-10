Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2,613.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $227.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

