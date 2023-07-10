Lufax (NYSE:LU) PT Lowered to $1.80 at Bank of America

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LU. HSBC cut their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Lufax stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 178,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,422,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

