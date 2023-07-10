MagnetGold (MTG) Price Tops $0.30

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $82.27 million and approximately $19,743.05 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MagnetGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MagnetGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagnetGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.