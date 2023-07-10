Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.57. 921,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,449. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

