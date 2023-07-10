Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $50,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.45.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

MLM traded up $3.78 on Monday, reaching $443.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,962. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $462.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.21 and its 200 day moving average is $373.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

