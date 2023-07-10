Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $388.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.72. The firm has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $395.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

