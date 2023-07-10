Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. CL King raised their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Price Performance

Shares of Materion stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90. Materion has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $121.29.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Materion by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,863,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.