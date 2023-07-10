MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 382 ($4.91). 90,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 27,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.64) price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £393.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,736.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 387.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

MaxCyte Company Profile

In other MaxCyte news, insider Doug Doerfler sold 28,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.48), for a total transaction of £145,570.32 ($187,276.88). Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.