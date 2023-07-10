Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $380.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $290.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.50.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

