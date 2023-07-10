Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Head to Head Analysis

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Free Report) and Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SoftBank Group and Millicom International Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Millicom International Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Profitability

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. SoftBank Group pays out -3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Millicom International Cellular pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares SoftBank Group and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group -17.36% -10.75% -2.33% Millicom International Cellular N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and Millicom International Cellular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $49.21 billion 1.42 -$7.27 billion ($2.82) -8.45 Millicom International Cellular N/A N/A N/A $26.53 0.70

Millicom International Cellular has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millicom International Cellular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats SoftBank Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities of robot products; design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management and Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS-related, as well as robotics businesses. Further, it operates a professional baseball team and baseball games; management and maintenance of a baseball stadium and other sports facilities; and visual, audio, and data content distribution services through various media platforms. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

