Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $679,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.54. The stock had a trading volume of 346,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.73 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

