Monte Financial Group LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $161.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

