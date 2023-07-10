Moonbeam Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $161.70 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00044505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,075,216,665 coins and its circulating supply is 671,617,791 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

