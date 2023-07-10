Morgan Stanley Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $65.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WERN. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.