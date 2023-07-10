Morgan Stanley Trims Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price to $54.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.67.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $233.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.71. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 35.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $9,274,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after buying an additional 136,288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Stories

