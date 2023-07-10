Morgan Stanley Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $45.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.36.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after acquiring an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

