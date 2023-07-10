Morgan Stanley Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $179.61 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

