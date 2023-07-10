Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MUR. UBS Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

