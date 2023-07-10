NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $73.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $522,014 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

