NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Raised to $117.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.75.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock opened at $96.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NetEase by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 484,345 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $21,557,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $20,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

