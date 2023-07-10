Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) versus Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Head-To-Head Survey

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Nextracker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $33.18 million 0.78 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -0.14 Nextracker $1.90 billion 0.92 $1.14 million N/A N/A

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Orbit and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11,603.51%. Nextracker has a consensus price target of $41.27, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Nextracker.

Summary

Nextracker beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit



Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Nextracker



Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Nextracker Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

